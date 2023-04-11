Miami Dolphins six worst 2nd round draft picks in the last 10 years
When the Miami Dolphins drafted Jordan Phillips in the 2nd round of the 2015 draft, many thought they found their answer at defensive tackle.
Phillips hasn’t had a bad NFL career but he wasn’t everything the Dolphins had hoped he would be. Phillips spent three seasons and four games with the Dolphins.
Miami waived Phillips in 2018. He was added back to the Dolphins roster a couple of days later but was then signed in October by the Bills. He would play in Buffalo before signing a contract with the Cardinals in 2020 as a free agent. His time in Arizona would last only two seasons and last year he returned to the Bills starting one of 12 games.
In his NFL career, Phillips has started a total of 53 games out of 106 he has played in.
Two years before Miami made the mistake of drafting Jordan Phillips, they made a bigger mistake drafting Jamar Taylor.
The biggest surprise of drafting Jamar Taylor is that 8 years after being drafted, Taylor was still in the NFL.
Taylor lasted three seasons with the Dolphins before being traded to the Browns where he played for two seasons. In 2018, he split the season with the Cardinals and Broncos and in 2019 he split that season with the Falcons and Seahawks. His final year of 2020 came in San Francisco.
For Miami, Taylor only started 9 games of the 33 he appeared in. He had a much better showing in Cleveland starting 29 of 31 but he never really developed into a cornerback with a 2nd round value.