Miami Dolphins six worst 2nd round draft picks in the last 10 years
No other player in Miami Dolphins history will elicit such vitriol, anger, and debate than the guy Miami took in 2012.
Jonathan Martin is far more than just a bad draft investement. It wouldn’t have mattered what round the offensive lineman taken in, Martin was a mistake from day one.
Martin didn’t last long in Miami before being traded to the 49’ers for a conditional 7th round draft pick. After starting 16 games in his rookie season, Martin only played in seven games, starting all of them, before marching out of the Dolphins training facility after throwing his lunch tray on the floor and storming out of the cafeteria.
Martin’s exit from Miami made more than just the news during the 2013 off-season, it was national headlines.
His exit from Miami brought an NFL investigation and cost the jobs of both the Dolphins offensive line coach and their trainer. Martin would sit out the rest of the year before being traded to the 49ers but he wouldn’t last there. He finished his career with the Panthers in 2015 but never played a down and was put on IR in July of 2015. He would announce his retirement from the NFL that August.
Martin was Miami’s biggest mistake in the last ten years in the 2nd round.