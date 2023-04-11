Miami Dolphins 8 worst 3rd round draft picks since 2012
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will draft one time in the third round of this month’s draft and that might be a good thing given their history over the last 10 years.
Chris Grier can’t be blamed for every draft mistake but since 2016, Grier’s picks in round three have not been great. In our list of eight players that shouldn’t have been drafted in round three, four of them can be on the Dolphins’ current general manager.
We start in 2014 when Miami used their 3rd round pick on offensive lineman Billy Turner.
Turner was a mistake and Miami should have drafted someone different. The problem is, however, Turner wasn’t the problem, coaching was. Turner was released by Miami in October of 2016, re-signed him and had him signed by the Ravens. He bounced between being waived and claimed until finally landing with Denver. He played two seasons with the Broncos before joining the Packers and played last year with the Broncos for another round.
Turner is still in the league and while he isn’t elite, he has carved out a decent career as a quality backup. In 91 NFL games, Turner has started 75.