Miami Dolphins 8 worst 3rd round draft picks since 2012
In 2016 the Miami Dolphins drafted Xavien Howard in the 2nd round and followed that by taking Kenyan Drake with their first of two picks in round three.
Drake remains the highest drafted running back since 2016 for Chris Grier and the Dolphins. While Drake worked out well enough for the Dolphins, Leonte Carroo did not.
Carroo was a monumental mistake and waste of a draft pick. What is more surprising about Carroo than him being a bad draft investment is the fact Miami gave him three years with the team. Carroo started two games in his rookie season out of 14 and didn’t start another one the next two seasons, 37 games total.
For Miami, Carroo caught 12 passes out of only 22 targets in three years. In 2019, after his contract with Miami expired, Carroo was suspended by the NFL in August and while he had his suspension lifted in October, he did not latch on with another team ending his NFL career.
In 2019 as Carroo was leaving Miami and the NFL behind him, Chris Grier opted to draft a guard to play back up center.
Michael Dieter showed early signs that he might be a good draft selection. In his rookie year he started 15 of 16 games at left guard but he wasn’t progressing the way the Dolphins thought he could. They kept him at guard in 2020 but he didn’t start a single game and eventually moved him to center where he started 8 games.
Miami opted to go with Conner Williams at center last season and Dieter was relegated to a depth role all year making more of a play on special teams.
Dieter was not a bad draft pick but he wasn’t developed well. As a free agent this year, he signed with Denver. Overall, he is another on a list of Chris Grier offensive line failures for the Dolphins.