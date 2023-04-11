Miami Dolphins 8 worst 3rd round draft picks since 2012
When Miami Dolphins fans talk about draft redo’s none are more pointed at than the 2017 draft when Miami basically bombed with every pick.
Chris Grier can’t blame anyone but himself for the 2017 failures of a draft class that included 7 draft picks of which only three played in 2022 and none are still on the Dolphins roster.
The 2017 draft selection of Cordrea Tankersley in round three turned out to be less than ideal but he wasn’t the worst of the class. That goes to Charles Harris in round one.
Tankersley lasted two seasons with the Dolphins. He was place on IR in 2018 and spent 2019 on the PuP list before joining the Vikings in 2020 after being released by the Dolphins. He played in two games for the Vikings and those two games would serve as the ending of his NFL career.
Other notable mistakes from 2017 included Raekwon McMillan in round two, Isaac Asiata in round five, and Vincent Taylor in round six. Isaiah Ford was taken in round seven and spent more time with Miami than any other player in that draft.
2017 wasn’t a good draft for Chris Grier but Miami Dolphins fans are still wondering what he saw in tight end Hunter Long who was taken in the third round of the 2021 draft.
Taken at pick 81 overall, Long had one reception for eight yards in his two seasons with Miami and his claim to Miami fame may be the player sent along with another third round pick to the Rams for Jalen Ramsey.