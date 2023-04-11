Miami Dolphins 8 worst 3rd round draft picks since 2012
In 2013 the Miami Dolphins had two selection in round three and couldn’t nail either of them.
Jeff Ireland went all in for the Dolphins in 2013, trading up to the third overall spot to draft Dion Jordan who flamed out after suspensions and failed drug tests. In round two he drafted Jamar Taylor who lasted two seasons, and in round three he drafted Dallas Thomas and Will Davis.
While Taylor lasted two seasons with Miami before being traded, Will Davis lasted two and got traded as well. Davis was moved to the Ravens where he played two seasons, sparingly and was part of the carousel of active and inactive status on game days. Two seasons in Baltimore and Davis was no longer in the NFL.
Dallas Thomas was another offensive lineman mistake and he turnstile play was so bad that after four years in Miami, he couldn’t get a job on another team and his career was over. He started 26 games of 37 and none of them are recalled as good.
After leaving Miami in 2016, Thomas joined the Eagles after a tryout but was inactive and then released before playing a single game.
Of all the draft picks over the last ten years, the Miami Dolphins worst 3rd round pick may have been at tight end where Michael Egnew simply couldn’t cut it.
Egnew was part of the Ryan Tannehill/Jonathan Martin 2012 draft. Taken at pick 78, he was supposed to provide the Dolphins with a capable dual-threat tight end. At the time, the Dolphins were chasing the New England Patriots in the AFC East who were unloading a two-tight end package on the NFL.
Egnew, however, couldn’t figure it out and was often called out by his coach. In his two seasons with the team, Egnew started five games of a possible 18, spent all but two games his rookie season inactive, and caught 7 passes total.
After leaving Miami, Egnew bounced from the Lions and Jaguars in 2014, the Steelers in 2015, and the Saints in 2015. He did not make any of those rosters and didn’t play another down in the NFL.