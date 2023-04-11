NFL Sunday Ticket is going to cost more on Youtube TV in 2023
By Brian Miller
Miami Dolphins fans that live out of the market, myself included, will be paying a little bit more for NFL Sunday Ticket in 2023.
No longer a part of Direct TV, Sunday NFL Ticket now belongs to YouTube and the prices are going up after a record-breaking bid to own the rights to the broadcasts.
Under Direct TV, pricing for the package ran around $299.00 for the season and you needed, in most cases, to have a Direct TV subscription. In areas where a satellite would not be available, customers could get the programming ala carte.
Under YouTube, there are several ways to get the programming.
The early bird price for YouTube subscribers will be $249.00 for the programming and $289.00 if you want to include the RedZone channel.
If you do not subscribe to the YouTube TV service, the early bird price will be $349.00 and $389.00 for the inclusion of the RedZone channel.
YouTube monthly subscriptions run around $70.00 per month.
After the early specials the price increases quite a bit.
YouTube TV
- $349.00 and $389 with RedZone
Non-YouTube
- $449.00 and $489 with RedZone.
Are there other options?
Aside from finding illegal streaming options, there is no other true option that will allow you to watch all of the games each week. Last year, the NFL had a subscription to watch games on portable devices and computers that was around $5.00 a month but it is unclear if that will be available this year.
You could get lucky enough to know someone with the YouTube TV subscription and you could share their subscription as YouTube allows for up to six simultaneous streams.