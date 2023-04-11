Why the Miami Dolphins should trade up in the 2023 NFL Draft
By dwest
With the NFL Draft only a few weeks away teams are starting to put together final pro day numbers together and boards are starting to take form. The Miami Dolphins have only four picks going into the NFL Draft as of early April.
While trading down could be option for the Miami Dolphins, many media members, experts and fans alike think that the Miami Dolphins are in a prime spot to make a deep run in the playoffs. With limited draft capital we could focus on a few players and make a bold move. Usually, fans and media love trading up as expectations are incredibly high for the rookie player. These are three ways that the Miami Dolphins could trade up to make a splash in this year’s draft.
- We trade up into the top 15 of the draft. Many of media members have said that some teams are looking to trade out of the top 5 and top 10 if a certain player on there board is gone. The Miami Dolphins could offer a package of future picks and a few players to make a splash. Players they could trade for are running back Bijan Robinson, offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. or DL Jalen Carter while extremely talented, has some off-the-field issues.
- We trade into the late first round for prospects that might have slipped is also something that the Miami Dolphins might try to do. These prospects are ones who have tremendous value but are not off the board yet. The Miami Dolphins could target these players late in the 1st round for a possible trade-up. TE Darnell Washington from UGA, TE Dalton Kincaid from Utah and Peter Skoronski OL from Northwestern.
- We trade up to the early 2nd round where some 1st round talent has slipped. Quite often each year we see talent slip into the second round for reasons unknown to media and fans alike. The Miami Dolphins could evaluate the talent after the 1st round and make a trade offer after the 1st day. They should consider trading up early in the second round for these prospects. Steve Avila OC/OG from TCU, Mazi Smith DT from Michigan, Michael Mayer TE from Notre Dame and Center John Michael Schmitz from Minnesota. Most of these prospects will either go earlier than most people expect or will be prime trade-up candidates.
These are all possible outcomes for the Miami Dolphins but please consider this is purely speculation as we draw close to the annual NFL draft. Who would you trade up for in this year draft class? What spot is a good area to make an offer? Follow me on twitter at Drwscout! I would love to talk about your thoughts!