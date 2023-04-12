Miami Dolphins should rule out a WR, no matter who drops to 51
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins don’t technically “need” a wide receiver in this year’s NFL Draft but they can’t absolutely rule out the possibility even if they should.
Miami spent a lot of draft capital to bring Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins. They spent a high draft pick on Jaylen Waddle and a ton of money on Cedrick Wilson, Jr. This off-season alone they added Braxton Berrios who we believe may become a Dolphins lifer.
Add into all of this last year’s selection of Erik Ezukanma and the Dolphins should be pretty confident about their WR room. But they honestly shouldn’t be.
When a team becomes complacent about a certain position, they often overlook players that might have been a perfect addition. If you could go back in time and draft Anquan Boldin in round two of the 2003 draft, wouldn’t you?
The Dolphins didn’t feel they need a WR that year and took Eddie Moore instead. This year, it is commonly believed that Miami will target the offensive line, running back, tight end, or linebacker at pick 51. This is despite the possibility a top WR prospect falls and if one does, the Dolphins would be smart to take a hard pass and move on to one of the positions they need, listed above.
At some point, like it or not, the Dolphins will have to move on from Waddle or Hill. If Hill does in fact retire after the 2025 season, it will make it much easier to keep Waddle in Miami but what happens if Wilson, Jr. doesn’t do anything this year and Ezukanma still can’t figure out the playbook? Miami would be smarter to hit the street free agent market instead of looking to the draft.
Only three WR prospects are expected to be drafted in the first-round. One of the lowest in recent draft history.
First round prospects
- OSU – Jaxon Smith-Njigba
- TCU – Quentin Johnston
- USC – Jordan Addison
This year’s draft is not deep in the class and only three are projected to be mid-second round prospects.
- Jalin Hyatt – Tenn
- Jonathan Mingo – Ole Miss
- Cedrick Tillman – Tenn
There may be value in round three but again, the Dolphins don’t “need” to address the position so why look at it?
Inevitably teams will reach for a wide receiver and that will benefit the Miami Dolphins draft.
Whether it is three receivers taken in round one or three more taken in round two, it is inevitable that another team will take a risk and draft the position in one of those rounds. Perhaps driven by fear of missing out or draft war room conversations, more than 6 WRs should be drafted in the first two rounds and that helps Miami as it allows another position to fall.
The Dolphins were smart to address the WR unit last year and the year before and this isn’t the year they need to be concerned over who they have or who they don’t have.