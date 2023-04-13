Commanders sale should give Miami Dolphins owner Ross a reason too
By Brian Miller
Stephen Ross isn’t close to selling the Miami Dolphins but the reported sale of the Washington Commanders should be a reason to think about it.
I’m not advocating for Stephen Ross to sell the Dolphins. Yes, he has made mistakes but there is no question that he wants a winning franchise and is willing to drop the coin to make it happen. Yes, he got caught trying to cheat the system and he paid for it.
While I’m not saying Ross should sell the team, the Washington Commanders are reportedly close to being sold…for almost $6 billion. If that doesn’t get you to start thinking about the future nothing will.
Ross could get more, I think. Selling the Dolphins wouldn’t be just the franchise but would likely include Hard Rock Stadium and would include the state-of-the-art training facility.
Ross could also incentivize the sale with the Miami Open, a premier tennis championship. He could throw in the deal with Formula 1 as well with the inclusion of the Miami Grand Prix. No, a new owner wouldn’t “own” those but would likely get monetary value out of them.
$6 billion for a football team. That’s more than the Denver Broncos sold for and frankly, I would think the Broncos would have more value. The Dolphins should have a lot more value than the Commanders.
Ross’ future with the team is uncertain in terms of him leaving at any point. It has been said that he has zero interest in selling and his succession plan is in the case of an untimely passing. For now, the team would pass on to his daughter after the Bruce Beal issue that led to the team being fined and docked draft picks.
One thing is for certain when the Dolphins do go on the market, it isn’t going to be an expensive buy and likely will come in the form of group ownership, similar to the one that is buying the Commanders. My question is this, will they change the name again? I hope so.