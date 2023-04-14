NFL GM Power Rankings does Miami Dolphins Chris Grier no service!
By Brian Miller
Miami Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier may not be the best GM in the NFL but he is much better than some that are ranked above him.
The NFL is a “what have you done lately” type of league and for Chris Grier, that “lately” doesn’t apparently include Tyreek Hill, Bradley Chubb, Jalen Ramsey, or the massive trade of Laremy Tunsil that basically made all that happen. In the NFL world, that was all so yesterday.
On NFL.com, Greg Rosenthal released his pre-draft GM power rankings and he doesn’t give Grier enough credit in my opinion.
At number one, Howie Roseman of the Eagles sits alone and it is hard to argue with this assessment given the success the Eagles have had under Roseman. I don’t think too many football fans would argue it either.
If you are going to scan for Grier, you have to drop all the way down to 15, right smack in the middle of the 32 teams. The question isn’t so much why is Grier only at 15 but it is more interesting to see who landed ahead of him. Again, what have you done…today?
- Brett Veach – K.C.
- Duke Tobin – Cincinnati
- Brandon Bean/Sean McDermott – Buffalo
- John Lynch/Kyle Shanahan – San Francisco
This rounds out the top five and while I may not see the Bean/McDermott angle here I won’t argue too much about the others. I would question San Francisco considering they still don’t know what they have at quarterback in Trey Lance but if you can find a 7th-round QB that can lead you to the playoffs, you are doing something right.
My first real point of contention is at number 6 where Les Snead and Sean McVay of the Rams land. The Rams threw away draft capital to buy a Super Bowl, and they did win it but they are not looking good with the cap, had to trade Jalen Ramsey to create breathing room, and while they have draft picks this year, they haven’t used them yet and of the 11 they have, only three are on day two, none are day one, and the rest are all day three.
Then comes Brad Holmes of the Lions and while it isn’t fun to poke fun at the Lions anymore…Dan Campbell will have your head, I’m not sure they have done enough to warrant a high ranking. Anyone will look good when the team is picking high in the draft year-to-year. Still, he managed to get rid of Matt Stafford. He should be a top-10 GM but I’m not sure he is better than Grier just yet.
At 8, Brian Gutekunst of the Packers comes in and I don’t see this one at all. I will leave this right here considering everyone is waiting on the Rodgers news.
The next GMs ahead of Grier start at 9.
- John Schneider – Seattle
- Jerry Jones – Dallas
- Bill Belichick – New England
- Tom Telesco – Chargers
- Eric Decosta – Baltimore
- Mickey Loomis – New Orleans.
Personally, I would put Grier way over Belichick who has done nothing since Tom Brady left and I would argue that Jerry Jones is far from a top GM as well.
Grier deserves to be in the top 10 and while Rosenthal has him at 15, I think that is ridiculously too low. Grier may not be perfect, far from it, and he isn’t top five but he surely isn’t 15.