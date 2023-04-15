Former Miami Dolphins draft pick considered one of the worst
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have had their share of bad draft picks over the course of the franchise’s history but few is considered as bad as this one.
There is no question that Miami made a huge mistake when they drafted Dion Jordan third overall in the 2013 NFL Draft. Maybe the Dolphins would have been given a pass on Jordan if they were originally picking third overall. Maybe they would have received a pass if they absolutely needed an edge rusher.
What Miami needed was an offensive tackle. What they did was trade up for Jordan making the mistake even worse.
Jordan was plagued by poor play, being out of shape, and failing NFL drug testing that landed him on suspension.
The Dolphins should have drafted Lane Johnson, the player most fans believed would be the selection when Jeff Ireland traded up. In Miami, Jordan lasted only two seasons. He started only one game. Combined, Jordan had only 46 tackles in his Dolphins career.
Lane Johnson is still an NFL starter and make his 4th Pro Bowl and 2nd All Pro of his career last season.
Jordan lasted four more NFL seasons after missing 2015 on suspension. In those four years, he started a total of four games and none of them were for the Dolphins.
David Kenyon of BleacherReport has this one right. Over the last ten years, Jordan definitely is one of the worst draft picks made. Miami only landed one of Kenyon’s list of seven but we all know that there could have been more but none are as glaring as trading up for a 3rd overall pick only to watch them flame out before their career ever got started.