Miami Dolphins need to pounce if Dalvin Cook is released per rumors
By Brian Miller
Dalvin Cook almost became the top Miami Dolphins running back but then, the trade didn’t go through and the Dolphins moved on. Or so the rumors said. Now, rumors may start ramping up again as the draft nears.
According to Jeremy Fowler, the Vikings could potentially release Cook if a trade prior to the NFL Draft isn’t completed. Now a trade with Miami, necessarily but a trade with anyone.
"“I’m told all options are on the table here and that he could be released closer to the draft if things don’t work out,” Fowler said Saturday on SportsCenter. “They had talked to at least one team about a trade in the past closer to free agency, so he is certainly a name to watch.” VIA BleacherReport"
If this turns out to be accurate, the Dolphins need to make this move. Cook is currently the healthiest he has been since coming into the NFL and reports have indicated that the shoulder issues are now behind him.
Earlier this week, Cook’s agent didn’t make it sound like he was ready to return or wanted to return to the Vikings. Cook’s agent said part of the problem is the “Vikings are mediocre.”
When he is healthy, Cook is an electric running back, and with Mike McDaniel’s system in his hand, the Dolphins could seriously make a push for a deep playoff run but more importantly, Cook will help Tua Tagovailoa as well.
Cook can block but his presence keeps opposing defenses honest. Defenses can’t simply take away Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle to force Miami to run the ball, with Cook, that is a big possibility.
The question would be how Cook fits in with the Dolphins. With Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson on the team, Salvon Ahmed would likely slide to the 4th and Cook would become the primary runner with Wilson and Mostert in support roles.
If Cook is released, he should become a priority for Chris Grier and the Dolphins. He makes too much sense.
During the early part of free agency, rumors circulated that Miami was trying to make a trade and shortly after that speculation dried up, the Vikings said that Cook was still part of their plan. Something they have softened on, now not denying or confirming his future with the team.