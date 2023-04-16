5 Miami Dolphins 2023 games that absolutely need to be in Primetime
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins may not have had Tua Tagovailoa when they entered the postseason last year but they darn near knocked off the Bills in round one. This year, they need to be in a lot more prime slots.
Tua Tagovailoa proved he can lead the team last season and the offense was electric when he was on the field, most of the time. That should be enough to get Miami more games in primetime.
I wonder, however, will the NFL give the Jets more with the looming trade of Aaron Rodgers? Wouldn’t that be a massive slap in the face if Rodgers bailed, retired, or goes somewhere else?
For the Dolphins, last year’s four prime games were a result of the late schedule flexing. Miami initially had the Bengals, Steelers, and Packers in prime viewing spots. The Packers was a 1:00 game on Christmas Day. Then the league flexed the Chargers and Bills games giving Miami two more. What will be in store for 2023?
If the NFL was smart, they wouldn’t award any teams with more than three or four prime games since they can now flex so many as needed for match-ups. If they do, the Dolphins should absolutely get a shot at playing more under the lights.
Here is a look at five games that should absolutely be played at night.