5 Miami Dolphins 2023 games that absolutely need to be in Primetime
The Miami Dolphins could kick off the season in Kansas City but if not, any prime slot would make a lot of sense.
Miami Dolphins @ Kansas City
The return of Tyreek Hill is hard to pass up and Hill has already made a point of letting K.C. fans know he is coming. Hill told listeners on a podcast that he hates the idea of having to give Chiefs fans his “Peace Sign” but will absolutely have to do it.
There has been some speculation, not rumors, that Miami could open the season against the Chiefs which would put them front and center on that opening NFL Wednesday night game but those chances are pretty slim.
Regardless, there is a big opportunity to showcase two teams with incredibly good offenses and the last time the Dolphins and Chiefs played, Tua Tagovailoa almost shocked them in Miami.
Miami will have a new defensive system to combat Patrick Mahomes and the Dolphins offense will have the firepower to potentially match them score for score if need be. This game has all the on-paper makings of a wild Monday night game that could draw quite a few viewers.
Prediction: Yes, this game will be in primetime