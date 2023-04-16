5 Miami Dolphins 2023 games that absolutely need to be in Primetime
It’s a take your pick between the Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills, the old rivalry is back like it never left.
Miami Dolphins @ Buffalo Bills
OR
Buffalo Bills @ Miami Dolphins
Miami and Buffalo played three times last season in what seemed more like a trip back into the 1990’s when Miami and Buffalo collided often in the postseason.
Last year, the Bills melted in the South Florida heat and don’t think for a minute that the Bills executives have requested this game either take place later in the year or at night. Ideally, if this game were to be an at night showdown, they would put it early in the season. While the sun wouldn’t be nearly as bad as during the day, the high humidity can create it’s own problems for opposing teams.
A more ideal situation would be to play the Bills in Miami early in the season under the 100 plus degrees and then play in Buffalo at night in October or early November. Still, I think the league wants to give the Bills something back for having to play in Miami under those conditions last year.
Regardless of when, both the Dolphins and Bills deserve to play in one primetime match-up and it shouldn’t come later in the season when the league starts to flex games.
Prediction: Early season prime game in Buffalo with Buffalo visiting Miami late in the year at 1:00 if not flexed.