5 Miami Dolphins 2023 games that absolutely need to be in Primetime
A perfect game for the Miami Dolphins would be to host one of the NFC East teams or travel north to face one.
Dallas Cowboys at Miami Dolphins
A Hard Rock showdown between two teams with a rich out-of-conference history dating back to a Super Bowl.
This would make a perfect game to honor Zach Thomas at halftime as well considering he wrapped his career with a stint in Dallas before calling it quits.
Dallas is the favorite to win the NFC East and the Dolphins should be challenging for the AFC East. This would make for a very nice late season game but we know that it won’t on Thanksgiving as the Dolphins won’t play in Dallas and the NFL won’t put Dallas on the road.
Miami Dolphins at Philadelphia Eagles
Dallas may be an interesting game to play under the lights but Philadelphia and Miami might be a lot more entertaining.
The Eagles and Dolphins are both led by stout defenses and young quarterbacks with good offensive support. Like the K.C. game, this could be one of those explosive offensive games and perhaps, dare we say it, a preview for the Super Bowl? Knock on wood, throw salt over your shoulder, and whatever else to remove any jinx.
No matter, this is all hypothetical and the Dolphins and Eagles in Primetime are hypothetically a great choice.