5 Miami Dolphins 2023 games that absolutely need to be in Primetime
The Miami Dolphins should be playing more games in primetime against their own division rivals, except New England.
New York Jets @ Miami Dolphins
It is possible that the Dolphins could host the Jets one week and the Giants the next week as both N.Y. teams play at the rock but the idea of watching Mike McDaniel square off against one of his best friends, Robert Saleh is too hard to pass up.
The week leading up to last year’s games was a mix of emotion, quips, and laughter between the two friends and the more these teams compete against each other with both as HCs, it is only going to get better.
The Dolphins and Jets are the two teams that are reportedly ascending in the AFC and both have a great shot to challenge the Bills for the division.
If Aaron Rodgers is the quarterback, this game becomes more exciting but would it be as much if the game was played in New York?
That is a question for the schedule makers but this is a game that those individuals should be looking at and saying, “Where do we put them”.
Add in the Mike White, Braxton Berrios, and Dan Feeney free agent signings…it just makes sense.
Bonus: Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens
After last year’s big come from behind win against the Ravens, Baltimore may be looking for some revenge and the NFL may look at this is a perfect Thursday night game, say around Halloween.