Chosen Anderson signing shows how shallow Miami Dolphins WR Depth is
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are adding wide receiver Chosen Anderson to the roster to add depth to the WR unit. Dipping this far down shows how shallow that depth is.
Anderson, previously known as Robbie and Robby Anderson changed his name to Chosen and after a promising start to his NFL career, has slipped into a situational at best type player.
Anderson was one of those players that were always on the verge of breaking out. 587 yards his rookie season, 941 his second before dropping into the 700’s only to rebound with his only 1,000-yard season in 2020 with the Panthers.
His career has been overshadowed by off-field issues that resulted in an arrest in May 2017 and another arrest in January 2018. That arrest included verbal threats toward an officer’s wife.
Anderson rebounded. He was not suspended by the league and seemed to get it together. Anderson left the Jets in 2020 for the Panthers. In 2022, Anderson got into a heated argument with his WR coach and was sent off the field by Panthers head coach Matt Rhule. He would be traded to the Cardinals the next day.
Which Anderson will Miami get?
Last season was rough as he posted only seven starts and 20 receptions but has been consistent prior to last season averaging 13.2 yards per reception.
Still, is he a Jeff Ireland “acorn” type for Chris Grier or could the team have done better?
Miami needs some depth at WR. Outside of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, the Dolphins don’t have anyone that is consistently reliable as a 3rd WR.
- River Cracraft – Cracraft is fun to watch and runs very good routes but he is a contributor and not set up to be an every down 3rd receiver and isn’t the possession receiver Miami needs.
- Braxton Berrios – Berrios will get his shot in the slot but still is considered a return specialist until we see how he fits in the McDaniel offense.
- Erik Ezukanma – There is a lot to like about Ezukanma but there are also questions after a season that saw him sitting out most of the season.
- Cedrick Wilson, Jr. – Wilson should have been the third WR and was paid as much but his production was nowhere near expectations.
In that vein, signing Anderson makes sense but given his history, is he the best option for the Dolphins? The free agent market isn’t exactly flowing with top line talent but instead, aging veterans like Anderson holding on to a career that is in its twilight.
- Randall Cobb – 32: Cobb was great with Aaron Rodgers but his production has waned as well and last year he couldn’t get his play up to his earlier career levels.
- Kenny Golladay – 29: Never really reached his potential
- Jarvis Landry – 30: Possession guy that would have ruled the slot in Miami, but his play hasn’t been the same for a few years now and injuries have taken their toll as well.
- Sammy Watkins – 29: Never reached his potential.
Anderson’s future in Miami will depend on how he integrates into the locker room and with his coaching staff. It will depend on how many WRs the Dolphins decide to keep on the roster. He will have to compete for what will likely be 5, maybe 6 spots.
Anderson won’t just be another camp body. He will get the opportunity to compete for a job on the team, not just a roster spot. Is he a perfect addition? No but he does take away Miami’s need to potentially draft a WR later this month but I would expect the team to sign an undrafted WR.
Adding Anderson to the Dolphins makes sense once you start digging into the depth on the roster but it will be interesting to see the contract details.