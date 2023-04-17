How the Miami Dolphins have done in the second round of the NFL Draft
With the NFL Draft right around the corner and the Miami Dolphins making their final preparations for the team’s selection at pick number 52 overall in the second round, I wanted to take a look and see who turned out the best from the team’s selections in the second round throughout the team’s storied history.
First on the list would be Dwight Stephenson. Drafted out of Alabama in the 1980 draft, he would make an impact along the offensive line at center for the Dolphins selected to five Pro Bowls and earned First-Team All-Pro honors in four straight seasons. He also was named the NFL Man of the Year in 1985 and named to both the All-1980s team and the NFL 100 All-Time Team. During his seven-year career with the Dolphins, he played in 114 games and started in 87 of them. He was enshrined in the NFL Hall of Fame in 1998.
The second name on the list is Xavien Howard. Selected as part of the 2016 draft class for the Dolphins, the former Baylor standout has been a fan favorite for most of his career in South Florida. He has been named to four pro bowls and started in 86 of 87 games in his time with the Dolphins. He finished third in the vote for Defensive Player of the Year in 2020 when he led the league with 10 interceptions.
The third name on this list is Jarvis Landry. Selected in the second round of the 2014 draft from LSU, produced during his four years with the Dolphins. During his time in Miami, Landry averaged 10 yards per reception and scored 22 touchdowns starting 57 of 64 total games for the Dolphins. Landry was also selected to the Pro Bowl in three of his four seasons in Miami.
My fourth selection on this list is a tie between Sam Madison and Patrick Surtain. Picked in 1997 and 1998 respectively they formed an exciting duo for the Dolphins and a precursor for the excitement that Xavien Howard being paired in the secondary with Jalen Ramsey has begun to create in South Florida. Surtain played for the Dolphins for seven seasons earning three Pro Bowl selections and recording 29 interceptions in 108 games played. Madison played nine seasons in South Florida earning four Pro Bowl selections and recording 31 interceptions in 138 games played for the Dolphins.
Fifth on my list is Mark Duper. Selected in the second round of the 1982 draft out of Northwestern State (LA), he would go on to play 10 seasons with the Dolphins. Totaling 8,869 yards in his career, he averaged 17.4 yards a reception and scored 59 touchdowns in 146 games played for the Dolphins. Selected one season before Dan Marino and his “Marks Brothers” partner Mark Clayton, Super Duper earned three Pro Bowl selections during his career.
Honorable mention Mike Gesicki who was selected in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Although his tenure in Miami was shorter than some wanted, it is difficult to not see how much of a weapon he was on the offense when he was utilized. In the 81 games of his time with the Dolphins, he had 231 receptions for 2,617 yards and 18 touchdowns in five seasons. John Offerrdahl was the second-round selection of the 1986 NFL Draft and the linebacker from Western Michigan started in 86 of 89 total games for the Dolphins earning five Pro Bowl selections and finishing second in the Defensive Rookie of the Year voting in 1986.
Who will be available when the Dolphins make their first selection in the 2023 NFL Draft is to be determined. Hopefully, the pick will be the next in line to make a positive impact for the Dolphins as they continue to chase the Super Bowl win.