What Jalen Hurts record breaking contract means for Tua Tagovailoa

Highest-paid QBs in the NFL in new money average per year:



1. Jalen Hurts: $51M

2. Aaron Rodgers: $49M

3. Kyler Murray: $46.1M

4. Deshaun Watson: $46M

5. Patrick Mahomes: $45M

6. Josh Allen: $43M

T-7. Daniel Jones: $40M

T-7. Matthew Stafford: $40M

T-7. Dak Prescott: $40M