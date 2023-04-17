NEW: Miami Dolphins 2023 Mock Draft with no trades
Miami looks next at a few spots to fill in the draft and offensive line might be the next key position to fill. Right tackle has been a glaring need for the team and we need a difference-maker. This is what I think the Miami Dolphins will do next and fill the need at RT with the 84th pick in the 2023 NFL draft the Miami Dolphins select:
Blake Freeland BYU OT
Blake Freeland is one of the most interesting prospects in the NFL Draft this year. Scouts are impressed with his size, athleticism(wowed at the NFL combine), and playing experience. He towers at 6’7 315, with a long frame, starting experience, and impressive testing numbers. How does Freeland fit the Miami Dolphins needs at right tackle? The reason mostly is that Freeland is an ideal fit in the offensive scheme. He also has four years of starting experience at BYU. Has a great ability to get upfield for second-level blocking and set screens for most of the playmakers on offense. Freeland may check off on many parts of his game but has some areas of concern. Some scouts and personnel are worried about Freeland needing to be stronger and have the ability to stop strong pass rushers as he hasn’t been able to block the point of attack well. As he develops more strength with an NFL strength program he can become a good and effective pass blocker. Tua Tagovaila has an impressive and quick release which will aid the development of Freeland throughout his rookie season. Freeland has some nice upside and playing experience(41 games) should help him grow into a quality right tackle for the Miami Dolphins.
Check out a brief highlight video of Freeland here.