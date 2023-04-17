NEW: Miami Dolphins 2023 Mock Draft with no trades
With two of the bigger needs out of the way, the Miami Dolphins circle back around to make a splash on defense on a need that is something that most people are not considering. The defensive line has many players who are considered some of the best in the league today but the team has lost some value and depth over the years. With the 197th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Miami Dolphins select
Karl Brooks DL Bowling Green
Brooks has quietly been a force in the NCAA for the last 4 seasons. He really caught fire in the last two seasons becoming very productive for the Bowling Green defense. Very disruptive player both in the pass rush and run stop game. He has a nice motor and closing ability to bring down the player in space. Does an outstanding job reading the play and has good awareness of play calling. Most scouts are impressed with his 1st step off the snap in which his burst makes plays in the backfield. Each year Brooks has gotten better and shown improvement and showing great wiliness to be coached. He has had no major injury concerns and has been durable and started over 40 games at Bowling Green. The Miami Dolphins are getting a player with good upside, who has great tools both in pass rush and run stop. He would thrive under Wilkins and be the ideal player in depth that the team is looking for on the defensive line.
