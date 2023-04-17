NEW: Miami Dolphins 2023 Mock Draft with no trades
The Miami Dolphins should be at this point looking for a player that has fallen through the cracks or has some upside that can be coached up. So far we have addressed three very important needs to the roster and the last pick is no exception. With this mock, we give Tua weapons but also give the defense some much-needed depth since most of the starters are already in place. The last pick the Miami Dolphins are going to take is one of the players they have done a great deal of homework on. With the 238th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Miami Dolphins select:
Deneric Prince, Running Back, Tulsa
Prince is one of the targets Miami worked out according to many sources around the media. Prince doesn’t the elite traits you want in a running back but he is the perfect piece to the others currently on the roster. Prince had one of the best-looking combine performances at running back this year. Prince has a great number with yards per carry at around 5 and is tough to bring down after the first hit. He holds value as a pass catcher and would be great in check-down situations and some third-down runs. I think the Miami Dolphins scouts see a running back that can make plays in limited space and have the speed to get upfield. Personally, I like how he could provide some power running with some nice speed on the outside. With that being said he needs to improve pass-catching and learn to keep his eyes up the field for holes that his offensive line gives him. Right now his upside could be a perfect #2 back in the NFL but don’t be surprised once he develops he could be a decent back in the NFL.
In closing the Miami Dolphins in this mock were able to still add some depth and difference makers in the draft this year even with limited draft picks.
Let me know your favorite pick and why! Who will fall and who be drafted to early?
The next article will be 20 undrafted gems you should know about!!