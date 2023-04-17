Miami Dolphins could be favorites for RB Dalvin Cook, is he worth it?
By Juan Vasquez
Dalvin Cook could be on his way out from the Vikings and according to reports the Miami Dolphins could be favorites to land the star runningback.
There is no question that Dalvin Cook is one of the most electric running backs in the league, if healthy he is undoubtedly a top 5 running back in the NFL. But that is the big question mark for me, can he stay healthy?
Runningback is one of the most physical positions in football so injuries come with it, but since 2019 Dalvin Cook has been dealing with a shoulder problem that has gotten worse over time. Tough would be an understatement for Dalvin Cook, as he has played through that shoulder injury many times.
And in some instances, had some of his most physical and dominant performance under these conditions. A true dawg on the field.
Per Barry Jackson from the Miami Herald, “The Dolphins are expected to inquire about Dalvin Cook.” On top of that Bleacher Report has labeled Miami as a potential landing spot for Dalvin Cook.
So should the Miami Dolphins go after Dalvin Cook?
In my opinion, this is a very tough decision to make, there are very strong arguments on both sides on why the Dolphins should and should not sign Dalvin Cook.
Dalvin Cook may be coming into the market as a free agent but he will be far from free, as he will be looking to push market standards for the RB position with his new deal.
It’s the entire reason the Vikings and Cook have not been able to see eye-to-eye. But we already knew that. Before saying yes or no, let’s look at all the arguments. Starting with a positive outlook.