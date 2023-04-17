Miami Dolphins could be favorites for RB Dalvin Cook, is he worth it?
Dalvin Cook, by the numbers 2022:
Dalvin Cook had a very impressive 2022 season, and he managed to put these numbers up while dealing with a shoulder injury he picked up in week 3 vs the Detroit Lions
Cook ended up getting surgery for his shoulder in February 2023.
Dalvin Cook 2022 Stats:
- Yards: 1,173 Yds
- Avg: 4.4 YPC
- Touchdowns: 8 TD
- Receptions: 39 Rec
- Rec Yds: 295 Yds
Dalvin Cook 2021 stats:
- Yards: 1,159 yds
- Avg: 4.7 YPC
- Touchdowns: 6 TD
- Receptions: 36 Rec
- Rec Yds: 224 Yds
Dalvin Cook had by far his most dominant and impressive season in 2020. Where he made these numbers (which are very impressive) seem unimpressive and pedestrian.
In the 2020 season, Dalvin Cook had an impressive year with the Minnesota Vikings. Here are some key stats:
Dalvin Cook 2020 Stats:
- Rushing Attempts: 312 (2nd in the NFL)
- Rushing Yards: 1,557 (2nd in the NFL)
- Yards per Attempt: 5.0 (9th in the NFL)
- Rushing Touchdowns: 16 (2nd in the NFL)
- Receptions: 44
- Receiving Yards: 361
- Receiving Touchdowns: 1
Dalvin Cook 2019 Stats:
- Rushing Attempts: 250
- Rushing Yards: 1,135 (10th in the NFL)
- Yards per Attempt: 4.5
- Rushing Touchdowns: 13 (tied for 4th in the NFL)
- Receptions: 53
- Receiving Yards: 519
- Receiving Touchdowns: 0
All stats courtesy of nfl.com
A very impressive resume, but which half of Dalvin Cook’s career would you rather have? I think the answer is obvious but that does not mean that the Miami Dolphins should not go for him.
In fact, this shows that even with a decrease in performance due to injuries. Cook has been an ironman on the field and has been extremely consistent and productive.
We saw the optimistic viewpoint on cook, the stats give us a mixed bag, now let’s look at injury history where I will take a more pessimistic viewpoint on Cook. (For the sake of balance and covering both sides).