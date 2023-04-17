Miami Dolphins could be favorites for RB Dalvin Cook, is he worth it?
The Miami Dolphins would be silly if they sign Dalvin Cook:
Dalvin Cook has faced a few injuries throughout his NFL career since being drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Here’s a summary of his injury history:
- 2017 – Torn ACL: In his rookie season, Cook suffered a significant setback when he tore his ACL in Week 4. This injury ended his season prematurely, and he finished with 354 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns in just four games.2018
- – Hamstring strain: Cook’s second season was also marred by injury. He strained his hamstring in Week 2 and missed multiple games due to this issue. He appeared in 11 games in 2018, finishing the season with 615 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns.
- 2019 – Shoulder and chest injuries: In his third season, Cook dealt with shoulder and chest injuries that caused him to miss two regular-season games. Despite these setbacks, he had a breakout season, rushing for 1,135 yards and 13 touchdowns in 14 games.
- 2020 – Groin strain and ankle injury: In 2020, Cook faced a couple of minor injuries, including a groin strain in Week 5 that caused him to miss one game and an ankle injury sustained in Week 17. Despite these issues, he had a career year, rushing for 1,557 yards and 16 touchdowns.
- 2021 – Ankle sprain: In September 2021, Cook suffered an ankle sprain during a game against the Seattle Seahawks.
- 2021 – Dislocated shoulder: Cook suffered a dislocated shoulder in Minnesota’s Week 12 loss to San Francisco
- 2021 – Shoulder Labrum Tear: Cook suffered a torn labrum in Minnesota’s Week 12 loss to San Francisco
- 2022 – Shoulder Dislocation: Cook was hurt late in a Week 3 win over Detroit. He had mid-February surgery to repair the shoulder.
Information courtesy of draftsharks.com
With all being said is it really worth it to sign Dalvin Cook? Or should the Miami Dolphins pivot to a RB in the draft that is hungry and could take the game over.
Let’s not forget RB Isaiah Pacheco was a key piece to the Kansas City Chiefs SuperBowl run. And he was a 7th round rookie.
Should the Miami Dolphins sign Dalvin Cook? Let me know in the comments.
