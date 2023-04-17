Steve Avila draft profile: Miami Dolphins next great guard?
By Brian Miller
The NFL Draft is a little over a week away and some Miami Dolphins fans are talking about guard at 51, specifically Steve Avila of TCU.
There is no question, or at least most would not question the need for a guard that can change the Miami Dolphins’ offensive line. Miami is better than it was but far from a dominating unit and frankly, no one can be convinced yet that another offensive line coaching change is going to fix it. Truth be told, Miami needs better talent.
Steve Avila is a player that Miami could target at 51, especially if they do not hold a high grade on a tight end over another tight end that could drop to round three. Avila fills a need, fixes a problem, and gives the Dolphins some flexibility.
Consider the lineup currently.
- LT – Austin Jackson
- RG – Robert Hunt
- C – Conner Williams
- LG – Liam Eichenberg
- LT – Terron Armstead
Now consider what Miami might be able to do with Avila who can play both guard positions and center.
- LT – Austin Jackson/Liam Eichenberg competition
- RG – Robert Hunt
- C – Conner Williams
- LG – Steve Avila
- LT – Terron Armstead
Miami could also slide Hunt to right tackle as some have suggested and Avila could step into the guard spot on the right side but ideally, it makes sense for Eichenberg to move to his more natural position.
Strengths and Weaknesses – 6-3″ 332
No one is without their problems and Avila is a player that many across the NFL are worried about his weight. This is a big problem, no pun intended, especially in Miami where conditioning is important. A weight problem will not work. Avila has to be disciplined in this regard.
In terms of his play, Avila is a much better man-up when blocking as he can struggle with some zone schemes.
While those may be concerns, Avila has the power to be a top NFL guard. He is very good at run blocking and equally capable of pass protection. WalterFootball.com says Avila is “balanced in his pass protection and plays with good leverage as a run blocker.”
Through the years, Miami has had some very good guards but it has been quite a while since Miami had more than one and if Robert Hunt continues to progress and the Dolphins add Avila, they would have their best two in more than a decade.
Why he would appeal to Chris Grier
Grier isn’t a big fan of overspending on offensive linemen and his track record drafting them is not very good. That would be a reason why he would stay away but if there is one thing that Grier does like, it’s versatility.
Avila would appeal to Grier in that regard. A guard this year, and maybe the team’s future center a year or two from now when Williams is gone. He gives the Dolphins flexibility and options and that is something that appeals to Grier.
Will the Dolphins draft him?
The first part of that question is will he be available? Avila is projected as a 2nd to 3rd-round talent. If the Dolphins were to somehow grab him at 84 it might be the steal of the draft but it is hard to see him slip to the 3rd round let alone the latter half of it.
If Miami wants him, they need to either take him at 51 or trade down a few spots and grab him there. Miami has only one other pressing need and that is at the tight end position where they may not see it as a big priority given the team’s history and use of the position. That puts Avila in the potential crosshairs.