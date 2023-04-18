Miami Dolphins GM Chris Grier drafts well on Day 2
By Scott Fisher
A lot is made about the first round of the NFL draft and for good reason. The hit rate for General Managers in the first round can be higher considering that’s where the most talented players tend to be drafted. Except, it’s not where great teams are made. As part of a draft deep-dive project I’ve been doing, I’ve taken a look at every draft pick through round 3 since Chris Grier took over as General Manager of the Miami Dolphins in 2016 (rounds 4-7 are almost done!).
In doing so, I’ve discovered that the narrative that exists around Grier not being a great drafter isn’t based on fact but seems to be based on two 1st round picks – Noah Igbinoghene and Austin Jackson. In fact, Chris Grier has a near-70% hit rate on Day 2 of the draft based on playtime and players earning a second contract. This should put fans at ease as we go into yet another draft that starts on Day 2 for the ‘Phins.
Don’t believe me? Let’s take a look.
NOTE: While Mike Tannenbaum was the “Executive Vice President of Football Operations” during that time, as Chris Grier’s title was General Manager all picks will be counted as his.
Miami Dolphins on Day 2: By the Numbers
Since he took over as General Manager in 2016, Chris Grier has made 15 selections on Day 2 of the draft.
Of those 15 selections
- Eight remain with the team
- Nine overall appear to be hits
- Four are likely, or obviously, misses
- Two are still incomplete evaluations
The players that hit, earning or are expected to earn a second contract, include:
- Xavien Howard (earned 2nd contract)
- Kenyan Drake (earned 2nd contract)
- Raekwon McMillan (earned 2nd contract)
- Mike Gesicki (earned 2nd contract)
- Jerome Baker (earned 2nd contract)
- Robert Hunt (expected to receive 2nd contract)
- Raekwon Davis (expected to receive 2nd contract)
- Brandon Jones (expected to receive 2nd contract)
- Jevon Holland (expected to receive 2nd contract)
The players that were, or appear to be, misses to this point:
- Liam Eichenberg
- Michael Deiter (did earn a 2nd contract)
- Cordrea Tankersley
- Leontee Carroo
Two players are also incomplete evaluations in Hunter Long and Channing Tindall.
What does all of that mean for the Miami Dolphins?
For those that are keeping track at home, that is 69% of the non-incomplete eval. players that were drafted on Day 2 and hit. If you count Michael Deiter getting a second contract as a hit (I don’t) you get to 77%. That’s not including Hunter Long or Channing Tindall who very well could find success in their own right.
So, the next time someone tells you that Chris Grier is a terrible General Manager and cites “poor drafting,” simply show them this article and ask them how they’d define success if it’s not this Xavien Howard, Jevon Holland, and others.
And remember, come draft weekend you can rest easy knowing that on Day 2 we are in great hands. He may even draft a running back!
Follow me on Twitter
Want to talk about this article or something else? I’m on Twitter @GridironScott