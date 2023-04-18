Miami Dolphins: Why paying big money for a RB is not worth it
The Miami Dolphins are in the market for a big-time RB, but is paying a proven player worth the risk? Or are you just buying a luxury car with high mileage?
It’s not uncommon for NFL running backs to experience injuries after signing lucrative contracts. The nature of the position exposes running backs to a high level of physical punishment, and injuries are often an unfortunate part of the game. While it is difficult to provide an exhaustive list of injuries to all NFL running backs who have signed big contracts, below are some notable examples:
- Todd Gurley (Los Angeles Rams): Gurley signed a four-year, $57.5 million contract extension in 2018, making him the highest-paid running back at the time. However, he began to struggle with knee issues, specifically arthritis, which limited his performance and eventually led to his release from the Rams in March 2020.David
- David Johnson (Arizona Cardinals): Johnson signed a three-year, $39 million contract extension in 2018. He then suffered a wrist injury in the 2017 season opener, which caused him to miss the remainder of the season. Johnson has also dealt with ankle and back injuries since signing his extension, which has impacted his performance and availability.
- Devonta Freeman (Atlanta Falcons): Freeman signed a five-year, $41.25 million contract extension in 2017. He subsequently dealt with a series of injuries, including knee, foot, and groin issues that caused him to miss significant time during the 2018 and 2019 seasons. The Falcons released Freeman in March 2020.
- Chris Johnson (Tennessee Titans): Johnson signed a four-year, $53.5 million contract extension in 2011. Although he did not suffer significant injuries after signing the extension, his production declined in the following seasons, leading to his release from the Titans in 2014.
- Le’Veon Bell (New York Jets): Bell signed a four-year, $52.5 million contract with the Jets in 2019 after sitting out the entire 2018 season due to a contract dispute. He sustained a hamstring injury in 2020 and was subsequently released by the Jets in October 2020.
It is important to note that not all running backs who receive big contracts experience significant injuries or performance declines. However, the nature of the position and the high number of carries often result in an increased risk of injuries, which can impact their long-term success and value to their teams.
