3 QBs the Dolphins could sign to fill newly opened roster hole
By Brian Miller
C.J. Beathard was barely with the Miami Dolphins, but he is now back with the Jacksonville Jaguars after they signed him off the Dolphins practice squad on Wednesday.
The move leaves the Dolphins with a hole on the practice squad, but they also have yet another depth issue at quarterback and given how Tua Tagovailoa's health can go, it's probably a good idea to have another quarterback on the roster.
Dolphins fans know all too well that Skylar Thompson is not the answer, but if Tagovailoa went down again this year, the season would be over, and Miami would have the rest of the year to see if Thompson has any value at all. So far, that answer is no.
QBs the Miami Dolphins could sign after C.J. Beathard departure
1. Austin Reed would be a nice rookie pick-up that could replace Thompson
Currently, on the Chicago Bears practice squad, Austin Reed is deep on the roster. Being a rookie means he isn't likely to get much playing time, but he could potentially see the field in Miami.
One, if Tagovailoa got hurt, it would only be a matter of time before Thompson did as well. The Dolphins would have a young quarterback they could start grooming to perhaps replace Thompson next season. But we all know Miami has to do better in the offseason to find a backup for Tagovailoa.
2. Dolphins may as well bring back Tim Boyle again
How bad can Tim Boyle be? It's not like anyone is banging his door down for work. But Boyle is still a free agent, so he could be an option for the Dolphins despite the fact he wasn't very good when he was with Miami.
As is the case with Reed, he doesn't have to be good. He literally has to be able to take a snap and hand the ball off until the season ends in early January.
3. Ryan Tannehill is still holding out for a starting job in 2024
Let's kick this can down the road again. Tannehill wants to play for a team where he can be the starter for the rest of the season and he would prefer playing for a contender.
Both of those scenarios rule out a return to the Dolphins unless Tagovailoa gets hurt and Miami still believes they can make the playoffs. But we should probably just stop kicking this can.
Other free-agent quarterbacks include Kellen Mond, P.J. Walker, and Nate Sudfeld. If these are the best the Dolphins can do, they better hope Tagovailoa doesn't go down unless the season is out of reach.