3 quarterbacks that could save the Dolphins from disaster in 2026

The Miami Dolphins are going to need to bring in another quarterback for the 2026 season. Zach Wilson's contract can be voided, and Miami will likely be looking for a competent player to potentially replace Tua Tagovailoa.

It would seem that Quinn Ewers would be that guy, but there is still some learning for him to go through. Miami needs a free agent veteran who can be reliable and provide competition for whoever the starting quarterback will be.

Currently, only 23 quarterbacks are scheduled to be free agents. The NFL Draft could, but likely won't, find an immediate starter, making free agency a critical step in the process.

The 3 players the Miami Dolphins should consider during the 2026 free agent period

Names like Aaron Rodgers and Joe Flacco will be on the market, but their age prohibits them from being on this list. I think we all know Rodgers should be considering retirement at this point.

Outside of the aging veterans, the Dolphins need to find a mix of youth and experience. Some of these don't fit both narratives, but they come close. The Dolphins need to find a quarterback who can provide depth and play if Tagovailoa goes down.

Marcus Mariota may be the hot backup QB name when free agency opens

Mariota has shown he is capable of being a decent backup. The Dolphins need competition at the position to challenge Quinn Ewers. The journeyman makes sense if the Dolphins want a veteran.

Miami could do a lot worse, and the fact that Mariota is someone that Tagovailoa looks up to, there may be a good reason to add a former player from Hawaii to help his younger statesman.

Malik Willis has the Dolphins written all of him

With Sullivan now running the show in Miami, we have to look at Green Bay's current roster. Willis was a quick two-season addition, but he will be a free agent. He hasn't always been a good QB, but the 3rd round pick showed some good strides in his limited time with the Packers.

Willis may find the Dolphins especially intriguing if the team opts to get rid of Tua Tagovailoa. It would be an opportunity to start, something he may not get around the rest of the league.

Jimmy Garoppolo makes sense, but age has caught up to him.

There was a time that the former 49ers quarterback would have been a target of McDaniel. That hasn't happened yet, and he may finally be at an age where the risk isn't worth the reward. Garoppolo is a lot like Tagovailoa, but he may be better at running a system whose shell is familiar to him, as in San Francisco.