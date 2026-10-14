3 things Dolphins fans need to see from the offense after the bye week

The bye week is a time for the Miami Dolphins to get some extra work in while also resting their bodies and perhaps getting out of the football mindset for a few days, but there is also work that needs to be done.

Miami will face the New York Jets for the annual "MetLife Takeover" event hosted by DolfansNYC. The event is the biggest Dolphins road-attendance game of the year. Miami will get nearly two weeks to prepare for the Jets, but the schedule will get a lot more brutal after Week 7.

When the Dolphins return to the practice field and resume their weekly routines, there are things that need to change, because if they don't, they'll find a single victory hard to come by.

Miami Dolphins know exactly where to start when they get back from the bye week

It all starts with Malik Willis

We have to be 100% clear on this: Willis is only a fraction of the Dolphins' offensive issues. He is trying to prove that he can be a franchise QB because he isn't yet. That being said, his performance on the field hasn't been good. Despite having the athletic ability to play at a high level, Willis isn't making the throws consistently to take the next step in his career.

That has to change when they get back on the field. Willis' erratic play and costly mistakes are digging holes that the offense can't get out of, while the defense is left holding the empty bag and tasked with fixing their mistakes.

Willis can be every bit of a leader that he wants, but if he can't win football games, no one is going to follow him. There is no more room for excuses.

The Austin Jackson problem

Forget about the trade speculation. There are only a few fans who might truly be upset with a Jackson trade. If, however, he is going to stick around, the Dolphins need him to get better quickly or bench him indefinitely.

Jackson is a liability, and Jeff Hafley knows it despite saying otherwise. It has become increasingly clear that the Dolphins will not be renegotiating his contract after the season. The final years of his deal are void. There is also no reason to start him if he isn't pulling his weight.

The Dolphins don't have a lot of options behind him, but in a season full of development, there is no reason to rely on a player who isn't playing to an acceptable level when you could be allowing someone the opportunity to gain valuable experience.

Who will back up Ollie Gordon?

There are problems on the WR unit, but we anticipated that would be a problem as guys like Chris Bell and Caleb Douglas work through those rookie jitters. The biggest issue, however, is at running back.

Miami has no one behind Gordon. The starter is doing well, but where is Jaylen Wright? He has been banged up and was last seen wearing a boot on his injured foot. Miami's only other option is Carlos Washington.

If something were to happen to Gordon, knock on wood, the Dolphins have no one else. This is a concern. Wright hasn't shown enough to warrant considerable playing time or reliability, and neither has Washington. They need an answer because Gordon is going to wear himself out before the halfway point at this rate.