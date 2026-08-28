3 veterans who may have played themselves off the Dolphins roster

Two preseason games are in the books, and one more is ahead for the Miami Dolphins. Jobs are on the line, but head coach Jeff Hafley and general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan have a pretty good idea of who they will be keeping when final roster cuts are made in just a few days.

Both preseason games haven't gone the way they had hoped, but they are not overly concerned about the scoreboard as much as they are about the production, physical toughness, and, more importantly, the self-inflicted errors.

Against the Giants, there was good and bad, but for three veterans, their time may be running out, if it hasn't already.

Miami Dolphins veterans have one more chance to prove they belong on the roster

Cameron Goode - LB

The last remaining player from the 2022 Dolphins draft, Goode, exceeded expectations by sticking around when the other three players were released. Now, the chances of him making the roster are becoming thinner. Goode has the experience, but it's hard to justify keeping him when he isn't making the impact you would expect from a three-year veteran, regardless of his draft spot.

He was taken in the seventh round for a reason. The Dolphins are going to go with youth, and his play over the course of the last month hasn't been consistent enough. He needs to stand out against the Falcons in the Dolphins' final preseason game. He slid to the bottom of the depth chart; that's an ominous sign.

Ben Sims - TE

Sims is in a competition with D.J. Herman. Herman has had some good reps through the preseason and in training camp. Sims, a 4-year veteran, has been quiet. Sims has the experience, but isn't making the same kind of waves. His training camp has been consistent, but average. Both Sims and Herman are listed as both tight ends and fullbacks. That makes this competition more intriguing, but Sims needs to get reps on Friday night, or he could be looking at Herman taking his roster spot.

Jaylen Wright - RB

Wright had a fantastic start to training camp, but has since faded like he has the last two years. Some see him as having his backup job locked down behind De'Von Achane, but honestly, he hasn't been as explosive as some thought.

There is potential, and frankly, Wright being cut would be almost shocking, but the Dolphins traded for Jarquez Hunter, and that brings up questions about their opinion of the running back room. Ollie Gordon could just as easily see his name mentioned here as well, but fans have been watching Wright disappear the last two games. If he has a bad night Friday and puts the ball on the ground again, he may not be guaranteed to make the team.