4 Dolphins players who need to be better than they have been all year in Week 7

The Miami Dolphins will play their first divisional game of the 2026 season. The Jets might be their best chance at winning a game until the two teams meet again weeks later.

If the Dolphins are going to beat the Jets, they will need to rely on specific players to impact the game in a way that will allow Miami to take control of the clock.

The Dolphins must cut down on pre-snap mistakes, coverage mistakes, and route-running issues, but it will go deeper than that. Miami has had two weeks to prepare for this game, so there are no excuses.

Miami Dolphins' Week 7 hopes will be shouldered by a handful of players playing their best

Austin Jackson

The Jets know that Jackson is a liability in pass protection, and through six games, he hasn't been stellar in the run game either. New York has a good pass rush and one of the best rookies in this year's class. David Bailey is going to harass Jackson the entire game.

The Dolphins can't win if they can't throw the ball. Malik Willis needs protection, and while Patrick Paul should hold his own on the left side, the right side is extremely vulnerable. If Jackson can't do his job, the Dolphins' offense is going to struggle.

Chris Johnson

The Jets' passing game is average, but Garrett Wilson is far from average. It's likely the Dolphins will put JuJu Brents on him, but expect Johnson to play a big role on Sunday. Johnson has played inside and outside all year, and he continues to get better.

Johnson has to be loud on Sunday. He needs to make plays in both the run game and the passing game. If he can pull that off, the Dolphins' defense can control the pace of the game and dictate the down-and-distance situations. Johnson has the potential to be that disruptive force, and if he can force Jets' QB Geno Smith into delayed decisions, he will find himself in a position to force turnovers.

Chop Robinson

Miami has to be better at getting pressure on the QB. Robinson has been his typical inconsistent self this year, at least in the games he has played. He had a better game in Week 5, but i has to continue. Head coach Jeff Hafley told the media it was one game, and he needed to keep improving.

If Robinson can create problems in the pocket for Smith, Miami's defensive line should be able to handle the Jets' rushing attack. Pressure is the key to this game, and that includes Josh Uche off the other side, but Robinson is the driving force off the edge, and if he can't get to the QB, it will be a long day for the Dolphins' defense.

Malik Willis

It goes without saying that if Willis struggles, so will the offense, but he is the one player who can keep drives alive, move the ball moving downfield, and scoring points. His play this year has rarely reached "average," and that can't be the case against the 4th-ranked NFL passing defense.

Willis is erratic, especially when forced out of the pocket. He has more time to throw than all but three other NFL quarterbacks, with just over 3 seconds, but that hasn't worked for him. Against the Jets, his inconsistency could turn into ugly turnovers they can't recover from. Willis can't be the Willis he has been all year.