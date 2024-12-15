5 things you need to know about the Dolphins vs. Texans in Week 15
There is still a pulse and fortunately for the Miami Dolphins, just enough football remaining. Thanks to a wild 32-26 overtime victory over the rival Jets last week in South Florida, Mike McDaniel's club was able to put that ugly 30-17 Thanksgiving night loss at Lambeau Field right away.
Once again, the 'Fins have an opportunity to get back to the .500 mark with a win. It won't be easy as McDaniel's club travels to the Lone Star State to take on the first-place Houston Texans.
DeMeco Ryans's club, off last week, won the AFC South in 2023 and appears primed to return to the postseason in '24.
All-Time Series Record
You would think that the more established franchise would have the lead in this short-lived series. Actually, it's quite the opposite. The Houston Texans entered the league in 2002, and their first meeting with the Dolphins came in 2003.
That resulted in a 21-20 victory at Miami, the first of seven consecutive wins by the team. All told, the Texans own an 8-3 lifetime edge. However, this will be the third time in four years the clubs will clash, and Miami won at home in 2021 and '22. Still, the Dolphins are winless on the road (0-5) in this setting.
Quarterbacks: Tale of the Tape
Tua Tagovailoa has been the heartbeat of the offense since his return in Week 8. In his seven appearances over that span, he's thrown 15 touchdown passes and turned over the ball only twice (1 interception, 1 lost fumble). Apparently, McDaniel is going to ride this horse as long as possible. The Dolphins have run for less than 100 yards in five straight games. Can the fifth-year pro continue to carry the offensive load?
Houston's C.J. Stroud hasn't put up the same kind of eye-popping numbers as he did a year ago when he captured 2023 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. Of course, Houston's offensive line hasn't helped, as the second-year pro has already been sacked 41 times. Stroud has connected on 63.3 percent of his throws for 3,117 yards and 15 TDs. He's also been picked off nine times and lost three of his five fumbles.
Defensive Analysis
You look at the yardage numbers, and this is statistically a Top 10 defense in the league. However, it certainly hasn't performed that way, especially in recent weeks. Anthony Weaver's unit didn't do much to slow down the Packers and Jets the last two games—allowing 388 and 402 total yards, respectively. That latter figure was the highest allowed by the team this season, and all of that came in regulation.
Only four teams in the league have given up more total yards than the AFC South leaders. The team is 10th in the league vs. the run, and seventh against the pass. However, Ryans's defense has been pushed around more than a few times. The Texans have allowed a very-respectable 151 points in eight wins (18.9 average), compared to 137 points in five setbacks (27.4 average). Houston has allowed 26 TD passes.
Keys to the Game
Dolphins: Keeping Tagovailoa out of harm's way is essential as McDaniel has basically turned his offense into a one-dimensional attack. That may be easier said than done against a defensive unit that knows how to get after quarterbacks. Only the Broncos (47) have totaled more sacks than Houston (42). Newcomer Danielle Hunter leads the team with 10.5 quarterback traps, followed closely by Will Anderson Jr. (9.5).
Texans: The Cincinnati Bengals kicked running back Joe Mixon to the curb this offseason, then pulled back and dealt him to Houston for a seventh-round pick in April. He leads the team with 887 yards rushing on 205 carries and has a club-high 12 touchdowns—11 on the ground. Houston would be wise to test a suspect Miami run defense that is ranked seventh in the league but has been somewhat inconsistent.
Dolphins Player to Watch
In his first season with the organization, linebacker Jordyn Brooks leads the Dolphins with 113 tackles, to go along with two sacks, five passes defensed, and a fumble recovery. The one-time first-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks was very outspoken following the team's loss to the Packers, in which his club gave up too many big plays, hence he dropped that dreaded four-letter "S" word.
Brooks is Pro Football Focus' 15th-ranked linebacker, owning an overall grade of 74.8. However, when it comes to slowing down opposing runners, only six players at his position have done a better job. Brooks and company figure to get a heavy dose of Mixon on Sunday afternoon, and the Dolphins' defense must be up to task if they are to keep the Texans from controlling the game.