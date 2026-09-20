6 immediate takeaways from the Dolphins' blowout loss against the 49ers

The Miami Dolphins entered Week 2's game against the San Francisco 49ers as two-score underdogs. Oddsmakers clearly gave them too much credit. The 49ers scored a touchdown on their first five possessions and ultimately trounced the Dolphins 35-13 in a dominant showing.

It was highly unlikely that Miami would win this game, but I have to imagine that fans were hoping for a more competitive contest. Early on, it seemed like they might be able to keep it close. A 14-6 halftime deficit wasn't ideal, but they were a few missed opportunities away from potentially even holding a lead at the break.

Alas, that was as close as the Dolphins came to keeping the game in reach. As bad as things got for head coach Jeff Hafley's team, not every aspect of the game was a disappointment. Here are the biggest takeaways from Miami's crushing loss to the 49ers.

The Miami Dolphins failed in nearly all facets in Week 2 against the 49ers

Dolphins pass rush could have just stayed in the locker room

It's really, really hard to beat the 49ers without causing a ton of disruption with your pass rush. Not only did the Dolphins not have a good day rushing the passer, but Brock Purdy was barely touched all day as he carved up the Miami defense to the tune of 317 total yards and three touchdowns.

Purdy wasn't sacked a single time, and the few times he was pressured, he was able to evade Dolphins defenders to get the ball to his playmakers or run the ball himself. Missing Chop Robinson didn't help things, but I doubt he would have made much of a difference.

De'Von Achane got his touches, but it wasn't enough

For those who were upset about the lack of touches for star running back De'Von Achane in Miami's Week 1 loss to the Raiders, how does 23 against the 49ers sound? Probably great, if you don't look at the scoreboard.

Achane finished with 20 carries for 74 yards on the ground, and he chipped in three receptions for 19 yards as well. It wasn't the most efficient day, but Achane did the best he could behind an offensive line that struggled to move people most of the game. Still, it was an improvement in terms of funneling the offense through their best player, and it needs to continue if Miami wants to win a game anytime soon.

Bobby Slowik needs to get Malik Willis more involved in the run game

I appreciate Bobby Slowik and Malik Willis doing their best to work on the dropback passing game and develop a good feel for being a pocket passer. It's something that needs to continue improving if Willis has any chance of sticking around as the starter long-term. However, it's preventing the offense from being the best version of itself.

Willis had just two rushing attempts in this game for six yards, which is unacceptable for a player as dangerous as Willis can be with the ball in his hands. Slowik needs to draw up more designed runs for his QB, which will help the overall run game feel more dynamic while taking some pressure off him as a passer.

Dolphins secondary is going to be a problem all season

What to even say about this Dolphins secondary, man. Here are a few "fun" stats from this game that really drive home the point that this group has a long way to go.

Brock Purdy finished 20-of-22 passing, including 18 straight completions at one point

Six different 49ers caught mutiple passes, despite only 20 total completions

George Kittle is still running open in the middle of the field right now

Alright, I may have made that last one up. You get the point, though. Purdy did whatever he wanted all game, and the poor pass rush I already discussed didn't make things any easier. It's a young secondary filled with promising pieces, but Jeff Hafley has a lot to teach them before they are anything other than a detriment to the team.

Chris Bell and Kevin Coleman Jr. need to be a bigger part of the passing game

I want to be patient with Bobby Slowik as he figures out how to use all of the young playmakers that the Dolphins have invested in, but this game was frustrating to watch. Achane led the team with six targets, which is fine. I can live with that. But five targets to Malik Washington compared to four total for Caleb Douglas and Chris Bell? Not so much.

Bell is still working his way back to full speed from his ACL injury, but if he is healthy enough to be out there, then he needs to be involved early and often. Screens, slants, go balls down the sideline, etc. I mean, even D.J. Herman got three targets in this game! No offense to fullback fans, but let's be real.

Kevin Coleman Jr. wasn't even targeted despite playing 27 snaps, which is beyond frustrating as someone who is a big fan of his skill set. Overall, the usage of the rookies in the passing game has to get better, and fast.

Jonah Savaiinaea's strong summer may have been a mirage

Dolphins fans heard all summer that Jonah Savaiinaea looked much more comfortable at right guard after being asked to play on the left side during his disastrous rookie campaign. Based on his start to the season, I think it's fair to say that it was premature to expect a huge turnaround.

Savaiinaea struggled mightily as a pass protector in Week 1, and he was only marginally better in Week 2 against a suspect 49ers interior. He lost on multiple reps that Willis was luckily able to escape, but he still looks lost at times when picking up stunts or trying to mirror pass rushers. His run blocking does look a bit better, but until he can put it all together for a few games, questions about his future in Miami will still hang over him like a cloud.