A former Dolphins weak link is morphing into something they can trust

The Miami Dolphins are coming into Week 13 with a lot of optimism that they can at least make a run at the playoffs. With fresh post-bye legs and an inferior opponent in the New Orleans Saints on deck, there's reason to believe in these Dolphins.

Then again, Miami must adhere to the NFL's tried and true "any given Sunday" adage. The 2-9 Saints aren't quite as bad as their record suggests, just like the Dolphins are proving they were better than their 1-6 mark to start the 2025 campaign.

But it's hard not to get excited when a position of relative weakness is becoming a strength, just as Miami is in the midst of a 3-1 run to get back to 4-7.

Darren Waller's 21-day window opens as Dolphins tight end group shows real promise

Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reported, along with others, on Monday that Darren Waller's 21-day window to be activated from injured reserve is open. That means Waller will resume practicing and should only bring out the best of what's become an increasingly competitive tight end room.

This was a position that looked dubious at best prior to the Dolphins luring Waller out of his one-year retirement and fledgling music career. Miami made a savvy decision to bring Waller aboard. He piled up four touchdown catches in three games before a pec injury knocked him out of action.

Despite the elite production Waller provided as a red zone threat earlier this season, he might face stiffer competition for snaps upon his eventual return than expected.

Greg Dulcich entered the NFL as a third-round pick for the Broncos back in 2022. He only joined the Dolphins' active roster about a month ago, and his usage is rising of late. With 13 targets over the last three games, Dulcich is settling in and earning the trust of Tua Tagovailoa.

Dulcich is an athletic, field-stretching pass-catcher who had 411 receiving yards as a rookie before nagging hamstring injuries derailed his time in the Mile High City. No shortage of talent, though.

Elsewhere in the tight end corps, Julian Hill returned in Week 11's incredible overtime win over the Commanders in Madrid after missing three games due to an ankle injury.

Hill's three highest snap counts this season came against the Bills in Week 3, the Jets in Week 4, and the last game versus Washington. He's registered PFF run blocking grades of 75.4, 79.1, and 79.5, respectively, in those outings.

One block in particular by Hill on future Hall of Fame linebacker Bobby Wagner drew some serious attention as Ollie Gordon II plunged into the end zone for a game-tying TD.

Combine Hill's high-end blocking upside with the emergence of extra offensive lineman/de facto inline tight end Daniel Brunskill, and the De'Von Achane-led Dolphins ground game could really wear on opponents as the end of the season goes on.

Look for Miami coach Mike McDaniel to keep leaning on the run game and presenting exotic heavy personnel packages. Waller and Dulcich create matchup problems, and allow the Fins to be more multiple off of what would look like obvious run plays thanks to their receiving abilities.

Much of the McDaniel era has been defined by speed and finesse. I won't be surprised when the Dolphins keep gashing foes in 12 and 13-personnel sets as the competition in the tight end room heats up and brings out the best in everyone.