It's been just two weeks of action so far in the NFL, but the performance of the starting quarterbacks in the AFC East has drawn plenty of attention from across the country, both good and bad. Bills QB Josh Allen looks primed for another MVP push, while Miami Dolphins QB Malik Willis is struggling to find consistency on the youngest team in pro football.

Most NFL fans probably could have guessed that those two would start the 2026 season the way they have, but the other two starters in this division have been the big surprises.

Fresh off a Super Bowl appearance and a second-place MVP finish, Patriots QB Drake Maye had extremely high expectations heading into his third season. So far, not so good. A horrendous showing against the Seahawks in the NFL opener was followed by a solid showing against the Steelers, but he has looked like anything but a potential MVP candidate.

Meanwhile, the Jets have been shockingly solid offensively to start their season, and Geno Smith has played a big part in it. His counting stats aren't particularly impressive, but he has avoided the turnovers that have often plagued him in recent years. With that in mind, how do these four stack up through two weeks? Let's dive in.

Miami Dolphins QB Malik Willis needs to overcome his surroundings to escape the bottom of the AFC East QB rankings

4. Malik Willis

As painful as it is to admit, Willis has to be ranked last in these rankings. Through two games, he has shown flashes of the talent that made him such an intriguing player, first as a prospect and then as a veteran free agent pickup. The arm talent jumps off the screen, and his legs are a real weapon when he uses them properly.

Ultimately, I worry that his surrounding cast will put a cap on how well he can play in 2026. His own tendencies to hold the ball and to try and make every play work are admirable, but the results have largely been negative. The worst part is that he is likely aware of the fact that the Dolphins will only go as far as he can carry them, and it puts him in an unfair situation in his first shot at being a full-time starter.

3. Drake Maye

If any Patriots fans happen to read this, let me be clear: I do not think that Geno Smith is a better overall QB than Drake Maye. However, it's hard to make a case that Maye deserves to be any higher than third on this list on 2026 film alone. He has continued the struggles that began in last year's playoff run, most notably his turnover issues.

Maye already has four interceptions in two weeks, and all four of them have come in his last five quarters of football. His three-pick fourth quarter against Seattle was one of the worst quarters of football that I have seen in quite some time, especially his final one that came while the Patriots were already in field goal range, down just three points.

I don't doubt he will eventually get back into form; he is too talented not to. For now, though? Third is where he deserves to land.

2. Geno Smith

If you had told me before the season, even just two weeks into the season, that Geno Smith would be outplaying Drake Maye in his second go-around with the Jets, I would have been...mildly surprised? I guess? That's only because I kept a candle lit for a potential resurgence from Smith, given his circumstances with the Raiders last season.

Still, it's hard not to be impressed by what the former second-round pick back in 2013 is doing through two games. After leading the 31st-ranked offense in EPA (Expected Points Added) a year ago, he has this Jets offense sitting at 15th so far in 2026, according to Sumer Sports. Who knows if it will last, but New York may not be the team that Dolphins fans thought they would be this year.

1. Josh Allen

Hate him or love him, Josh Allen remains the AFC East's top QB. Much to the chagrin of Miami fans, Allen looks poised to compete for his second MVP award in 2026, with nine touchdowns, just under 700 total yards, and zero turnovers in two games. He is a force of nature at the position, and he is the bar that the rest of the division is looking to reach.

Allen has had his share of struggles at times, but he has become the most consistently dominant QB in the NFL over the past four seasons. Since 2022, he has finished fifth or higher in total EPA among QBs. The only other QB who can claim the same is Jared Goff, who inarguably has had more to work with offensively.

It's not easy to admit, but Allen likely isn't giving up this spot anytime soon.