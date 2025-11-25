AFC results turn the Dolphins’ bye week into a quiet playoff setback

The Miami Dolphins' early-season collapse set them up for a late-season rally, but they do not hold their own destiny in their hands. Chances are that will not change for the rest of the year.

Miami needs a lot of help, but in week 12, they could only watch while the rest of the league made sure they didn't gain any ground. With the season now entering the 13th of 18 weeks, Miami's best hope for a playoff shot comes with how many teams in front of them will falter.

Miami entered their bye week two games out of the final playoff spot; that didn't change specifically, but the teams that did win, Miami needed to lose.

Dolphins didn't get any help from the rest of the NFL as their playoff chances continue to dwindle

At some point, the Dolphins are going to be officially eliminated from the postseason. It may come at their own hands or simply the schedule finally getting out of their grips.

The only chance Miami has to make the playoffs is to climb into one of the Wild Card spots. The Chargers are in the 5th seed and own the tie-breaker over Miami. The Jaguars improved to 7-4 while the Bills dropped to 7-4. They hold the final two spots in the AFC.

Both the Jaguars and Bills have a three-game lead over the Dolphins with six games left to play. The Dolphins are not just chasing those two, however. The Steelers, Texans, and Chiefs hold the next three spots. They, like Miami, are on the outside looking in, and all three hold a two-game lead over the Dolphins.

Miami plays the Steelers in three weeks, the last game they have some control over. The Chiefs and Texans are not in play. For Miami, they need four of those teams in front of them to collapse if they have any shot at making the second season.

In week 12, the Dolphins didn't get much help. They can take some comfort in watching the Bills falter and drop out of the AFC East race, but they have to endure the fact that the Patriots are back at the top again. Overall, the bye week could have gone better.