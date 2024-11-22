Anthony Weaver reveals why Jordan Poyer is still a starter for the Dolphins
By Brian Miller
For some reason, the Miami Dolphins are not sending veteran safety Jordan Poyer the same message they sent to David Long and Raheem Mostert.
Long was released two weeks ago and Mostert was, for all intent and purpose, benched after fumbling twice in three games at critical times. Poyer is ranked one of the worst safeties in the NFL, but that hasn't made the Dolphins make a move.
Maybe that is because the Dolphins don't have enough quality safeties on the roster. Another error in judgment by Chris Grier this past offseason. Miami defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, however, has his opinion on the matter because he is the one who makes that decision.
Weaver has to be one of the best-speaking coaches the Dolphins have on their staff. Weaver said that Poyer has an elite cerebral capacity for the game and that while many are focused on things he does wrong, there are things he does completely right that go unnoticed.
Jordan Poyer not completely safe from getting benched by the Miami Dolphins
Weaver is not going to say he intends to bench Poyer, and it would be ludicrous for him to do so, but he also wasn't raving about the safety and acknowledged that there is room for improvement and that everyone, including himself, needs to be accountable.
The Dolphins defensive coordinator said quite a bit without saying a whole lot, and Poyer should take note. Weaver said he is fully confident in Elijah Campbell and Marcus Maye and that if they needed to come in, they would do a good job. Another possible indication that Poyer's status as a starter could change if his play on the field doesn't improve.
Miami tried to pry Poyer away from the Bills ahead of the 2023 season, but the money wasn't right, and Poyer returned to Buffalo. He left this year when the Dolphins offer made more sense, and the Bills didn't seem interested in bringing him back. Miami fans can see why.