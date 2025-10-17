Anthony Weaver’s tough love for Storm Duck has major Dolphins implications

Earlier this week, Storm Duck logged his first full practice since Week 1 as the Miami Dolphins kicked off their preparation for facing the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. It puts the cornerback on track to return to the lineup from an ankle injury that has sidelined him for over a month. However, he ostensibly won't be coming back to a starting role.

Offseason free-agent acquisition Rasul Douglas has been productive in Duck's stead. The former's effectiveness prompted Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver to indicate that the latter must reclaim his spot when addressing the media on Thursday.

"I think that has to be earned," Weaver told reporters regarding whether Duck will instantly be a first-stringer again upon rejoining the Phins. "Rasul [Douglas] has done an incredible job out there; I think it's going to be hard to supplant him by just saying 'hey, you're back.'"

Miami Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver warns Storm Duck about potential demotion

There won't be any handouts in Miami, at least on Weaver's side of the ball. By the sound of his comments, it's Douglas and everyone else in the corner room. Duck will have to "go out and prove" deserving of the reps that appeared to be allotted to him earlier this season before getting hurt.

Weaver did leave the door open for Duck to "be right back out there" if he can hit the ground running after a five-game absence. Fair or not, this is the nature of the NFL. If you miss time, someone is lurking in the shadows waiting to pounce on an opportunity, which Douglas has surely done.

Duck needs to scratch and claw into the coaching staff's good graces, which won't be easy, especially with how well Douglas has played. Yet, Weaver's message indicates there is an open competition to start opposite Douglas, so all hope isn't lost.

Douglas probably should've been atop the Dolphins' depth chart to begin the campaign, considering he's their most proven corner by a decent margin. The 30-year-old signing with the club in late August presumably led to them initially rolling with Duck. Nevertheless, talent wins out in the end.

Through six games in 2025, Douglas has amassed 26 tackles (one for loss), four pass deflections, a sack, and a forced fumble.



He's been a plus contributor in all phases of defense for a Dolphins squad lacking playmakers, but has particularly excelled in coverage. His 82.2 overall PFF grade ranks fifth out of 171 qualified corners.