Boston College chaos may have perfectly prepared Jeff Hafley for Dolphins job

Miami Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley has a fair share of adversity baked into his first crack at being the head honcho of an NFL team. After a decent two-year run as Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator, Hafley made the leap to Miami alongside general manager and longtime Packers exec Jon-Eric Sullivan.

But Hafley believes his experience at his previous head coaching stop will actually be the most useful in managing the rigors of all that comes with his new job title. That includes a brutal schedule, an underwhelming roster, and what should be at least one year of suffering.

When he took over the Boston College Eagles football program, Hafley was navigating the COVID pandemic, the explosion of NIL rights, and the rapid-fire player mobility of the transfer portal.

That's about as high a degree of difficulty as you could ask for. However, the challenges went much deeper than that, as Hafley revealed in a recent interview.

Adversity in the college ranks forged Miami Dolphins HC Jeff Hafley into the resilient leader he is today

The Athletic's Mike Jones did a deep-dive Q&A with some of the NFL's rookie head coaches, and Jeff Hafley was among them. Hafley provided a fascinating, candid series of answers on how he "probably was not ready" for the Boston College job at age 40.

While Hafley acknowledged that the unexpected speed bumps that pop up in college will be different from the NFL, he's not downplaying how all the extenuating circumstances with the BC Eagles shaped him:

"I dealt with probably more silliness (at Boston College) than you could imagine with everything that goes on in college football, from all the NIL or the transfer portal to everything else. Anything that might seem silly here is not as silly as (college) was...I kind of have learned that things are going to come up daily that you didn’t expect. You might have a to-do list of 10 things, and all of a sudden, six new things pop up. [...] My first go-round, I felt like I never got anything done. Something came up every two minutes, and it’s like you go to bed at night, and it’s like, 'Oh my gosh, how am I going to do this?' And then you learn to just do your best every day."

Who would've thought that Hafley would've gone from resigning as Boston College's head coach to being the head coach of the Dolphins in such a short span? Talk about a glow-up!

Well, it may not be all glamorous in Miami as the exotic locale would suggest. But again, Hafley was constantly dealing with shenanigans at BC.

Other bigger-name schools could easily outbid the Eagles for their best players and get them to transfer with more lucrative NIL deals. Recruiting was an uphill battle to begin with, because let's face it, Boston College isn't some powerhouse program. Matt Ryan ain't walking through that door — and hasn't for quite some time.

Because Hafley and Sullivan decided to detonate the previous core of Dolphins players, headlined by an expensive decision to release Tua Tagovailoa, they knew they were in for a rough ride in 2026. However, while Miami can provide a lot of distractions for players with the nightlife and all, Hafley sounds plenty equipped to deal with those off-field issues.

Hafley didn't even want to expound upon what happened at Boston College on that front, which just underscores how tough it was to manage. Bear in mind, Hafley was at Ohio State in 2019 before taking that gig, so he knew what a top-flight operation looked like.

It's quite the feather in Hafley's cap that he survived three of four seasons at BC without posting a losing record. That tells me he can elevate a program and get the most out of his players.

That's all the Dolphins can really ask for. As for recruiting, no state income tax, a first-class facility, and Miami's aesthetic allure are all hardcore selling points for free agents in the coming years.

The Fins have $185.9 million in projected 2028 salary cap space, and over $88 million next offseason. Reinforcements are on the way. It's on Hafley to weather the storm until then.