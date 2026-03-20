Bradley Chubb's latest label could turn Dolphins' nightmare into relief

Miami Dolphins fans grimaced when Bradley Chubb officially made the move to join the Buffalo Bills. Now the Dolphins not only have to face him twice a year, but they're actually paying him to play against them twice a year. Oof. That's what they get for not trading him when they should have.

Something that could make Dolphins fans feel a tad bit better, though, is what Matt Verderame of SI recently had to say about Chubb. Verderame put together a list of players who he perceived to be 'likely busts' with their new teams, and Chubb made the cut.

"...it’s fair to wonder whether Chubb was the best bet to make. Turning 30 years old in June, Chubb had 8.5 sacks and 20 quarterback hits for the Dolphins last season. The year before that, he missed the season after tearing his ACL. That’s a microcosm of his star-crossed career, as Chubb has been inactive for 42 games across his eight years in the league."

Bradley Chubb slapped with 'bust' label after leaving Miami Dolphins for Bills

As Verderame alluded to, Chubb is a toss-up when it comes to whether or not he can stay healthy for a long period of time. He did end up starting in every game for the 'Fins a year ago, but that came after he missed all of 2024 due to injury. It really does sum up his career. If he's healthy, he's usually dominant, but it's the 'if' part of that sentence that people will be zeroed in on for Chubb.

While Dolphins fans don't hate Chubb by any means, the fact that he's with the enemy now would make him turning out to be a bust the best-case scenario. That being said, fans would obviously prefer that if he's viewed as a bust in Buffalo, it's for his lack of production rather than injury, since we're not ever going to root for injuries.

It'd be a punch to the gut if Chubb went to Buffalo and was a terrifying pass-rusher during his time there, but it is sadly a reality Dolphins fans might have to live with.