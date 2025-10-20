Bradley Chubb said what no Dolphins fans wanted to hear after crushing loss to Browns

Miami Dolphins pass rusher Bradley Chubb is trying to stay positive amid a lost campaign that continues worsening before it improves. However, his optimism bordered on denial following the team's demoralizing 31-6 Week 7 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

During his postgame press conference, Chubb told reporters that the Dolphins "kind of gave [the Browns] everything they got." There is some truth to his comments, considering they racked up 108 yards on 11 penalties and committed four turnovers. Nevertheless, that doesn't make the result any better, nor does it change the fact that Miami keeps making costly mistakes.

There's honor in falling on your sword, which Chubb is attempting to do, albeit at the expense of minimizing the Browns. Yet, acknowledging the Phins' self-inflicted shortcomings is an awful consolation prize if they're repeatedly accompanied by the same miscues. With that in mind, remarks like this also fall on deaf ears.

Dolphins' Bradley Chubb discrediting Browns doesn't fix anything in Miami

"Kudos to [the Browns] for capitalizing on everything, but we had them dead to right a couple times and bailed them out," Chubb said. "That just comes down to the discipline part of it, man. We've got to be more disciplined as a team, as a unit, as players individually.

Moreover, Chubb added that Miami's time is "coming" despite morale surrounding the club getting lower with each passing game. When exactly that will happen is anyone's guess, though he's confident this group can overcome the obstacles thrown its way. The two-time Pro Bowler ostensibly knows the power his voice holds in the locker room as a captain and is taking an upbeat tone.

"We're going to have to dig deep, be hard on each other, hard on ourselves, and figure out what we need to do in order to turn this thing around, because it can happen," Chubb stated. "It's possible for sure; it's just about executing and doing it."

Chubb, head coach Mike McDaniel and the Dolphins can wear their "we gifted the Browns" shirts after an embarrassing defeat in Cleveland. Hopefully, they're comfortable in the threads, since that's an awful consolation prize for brutally falling to 1-6.

For whatever it's worth, Chubb may not even be around much longer to be part of this dramatic Phins turnaround he's talking about. The 29-year-old has reportedly garnered considerable interest on the trade market as Miami falls further out of contention.