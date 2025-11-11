Brian Daboll's next job feels painfully obvious for Dolphins fans

In 2011, Brian Daboll was an up-and-coming NFL coach. He took over as the Miami Dolphins' offensive coordinator that season under Tony Sparano and then interim head coach Todd Bowles. Fast forward to 2025, Daboll is back in the availability line.

The New York Giants let Daboll go after three seasons and 10 weeks. Before his job with the Giants, Daboll was considered one of the best coordinators in the league. He helped shape Josh Allen and the Bills' offense before he became the hot-ticket name during the 2022 NFL coaching carousel.

At one point, it was presumed that Daboll could have ended up back with the Dolphins as their head coach. There was a lot of speculation at the time that it was a near certainty. Daboll jetted to the Giants, and Miami hired Mike McDaniel.

Brian Daboll's departure from the Giants will likely lead back to a Dolphins division rival

The chances of the coach finding work this season are slim. Many believe that he could join the Bills in the offseason and resume his prior role. Daboll has spent time with every AFC East franchise, with the majority of his time spent with the New England Patriots.

The Dolphins, who hired McDaniel shortly after Daboll was hired, may not be looking for a new head coach after the season is over. Miami's win over the Bills in Week 10 will likely give Stephen Ross plenty of reasons to retain McDaniel for another year. For the first time this season, the Dolphins actually looked as though they were prepared to play.

Miami has a decent schedule ahead of it with its next three games coming against teams with a losing record. They will also face the Cincinnati Bengals, who could have Joe Burrow back behind center. The two key games that could define his future will be the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Patriots.

The Daboll-led offense in Miami managed to produce a 6-10 record, but that year's team was a mess from the start to the end. Sparano was fired mid-season, a year after Ross tried to lure Jim Harbaugh from Stanford.

A return to Buffalo now seems a realistic scenario.