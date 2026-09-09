Brock Bowers injury gives Dolphins the chance to kick off new era with a bang

The Miami Dolphins are preparing to face the Las Vegas Raiders to open their 2026 season Sunday, but one player isn't going to pose a threat to Jeff Hafley's defense.

Miami has shifted some of its defensive personnel, including moving Chris Johnson inside to the nickel role. The thought among fans is that he will help cover star TE Brock Bowers. Now, he will be covering someone else. The Raiders announced that Bowers recently had knee surgery.

#Raiders All-Pro and Pro Bowl TE Brock Bowers underwent a meniscus trim Tuesday in Dallas with Dr. Daniel Cooper and is expected to miss “a game or two”, league sources told me and @AdamSchefter.



Bowers got banged up “a little in camp” and the injury was diagnosed last week. pic.twitter.com/27whIV9qqw — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 9, 2026

Miami Dolphins won't face Brock Bowers in season opener after minor surgery

The procedure is a minor one that many fans can relate to. I'm one month removed from my own meniscus trim, but I don't play football. The surgery will keep him out this week against the Dolphins, and possibly beyond that.

Fans shouldn't start thinking an instant win just yet. Miami will still have their hands full with tight end Michael Mayer, who has proven to be more than capable of handling the job, but he isn't on the same level as Bowers.

"Bowers is supposed to be the centerpiece of Klint Kubiak's scheme, and without him, the entire equation has changed." Levi Dombro of Just Blog Baby told us. "Las Vegas doesn't have a true No. 1 wide receiver, but that was always rationalized in the name of Bowers being the top option in the passing game. Now, it is more difficult to see how the Raiders effectively move the ball on Sunday and beyond without Bowers on the field."

The Raiders are a team that is in flux more than in a rebuild. They have already announced that Kirk Cousins will start over rookie Fernando Mendoza. Cousins has the NFL experience, but his play has regressed over the last several years.

Cousins can be erratic, something the Dolphins saw last year when they played the Falcons. Having an option like Bowers no longer available takes a chunk out of the Raiders' offense.

Vegas doesn't have burners on the boundary. Their receiver group is not good. The best player is Tre Tucker, but the Dolphins should be capable of handling one-on-one. The same can be said for journeyman Jalen Nailor, who will start on the other boundary. Behind them? Not much.

Nailor joined the Raiders this offseason after four seasons with the Vikings. In those four years, he posted 69 receptions for 1,066 yards and 11 touchdowns. The Raiders will likely try to use his speed to test the Dolphins' safeties. Kyle Louis may be in a position to have a good game despite not starting.

The Dolphins are not going to adjust their game plan following the news. They will focus their attention on stopping Ashton Jeanty at the line and keeping him from making big plays in the passing game. With Bowers out, Jeanty could see more touches in the passing game.

Jeanty contributed 55 receptions and five touchdowns to the Raiders' offense in his rookie season last year. They may need him to shoulder more of the load while Bowers is out, including against Miami this week.