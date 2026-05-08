Bruno Mars concert reveals Dolphins schedule quirk that could be huge win for Miami

No one knows exactly when and where the Miami Dolphins will play each game in 2026. The NFL has yet to set a release date for the final off-season event. Yes, the NFL has figured out how to market even its schedule release.

In Miami, fans are a bit mixed on where their expectations lie heading into the season. Will they defy the odds and win more than the 4.5 games betting lines have put out? Will they finish at the top of the NFL's draft picking order in 2027?

With the schedule release coming within the next couple of weeks, we are starting to get an idea of when teams may or may not be playing. For example, the Dolphins are unlikely to play at home in week two thanks to musical superstar Bruno Mars, who booked Hard Rock Stadium.

Miami Dolphins' Week 2 road trip is promising for home-heavy schedule late in the season

The NFL could force Miami to open on the road in back-to-back weeks. The last time Miami opened on the road twice to start the season was in 2023, the best statistical season Miami has had in more than a decade. The Dolphins beat the Chargers and the Patriots to open the season.

If the NFL decides to do so again, Dolphins fans should be thrilled. Two road games to start the season give Miami 8 home games out of the 15 remaining, and it could be the difference between a late-season cold-weather game and a nice, comfortable one in sunny South Florida.

Despite not knowing the schedule, Miami isn't waiting around to sell tickets. The Dolphins are taking a unique approach in 2026 that has never been tried before.

The team is also the first in NFL history to pre-sell regular-season tickets without having the schedule in hand. Something other teams will likely follow if it proves successful. It's an interesting attempt to garner enthusiasm for a season. Honestly, it would be kind of fun to lock down a game you want to see and then sit on pins and needles waiting to see when you will be going.

As for the musical acts' impact on NFL teams' schedules, Miami is far from being the only one. According to Greg Auman, a concert tour of Usher and Chris Brown will likely send the Cowboys, Falcons, and Rams on the road this year, while Ed Sheeran could displace as many as seven teams from their home venues between Week 2 and Week 9.

Mars is scheduled to perform on Saturday nights in Tampa and San Francisco as well.