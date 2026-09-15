Caleb Douglas' big Dolphins debut is already earning him recognition from NFL

Miami Dolphins general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan had a mostly well-received first NFL Draft, especially in the first two rounds. But when round three came around, he was blasted for taking Caleb Douglas.

Fans had immediate visions of Chris Grier, but no one is laughing about the selection now. Douglas made the most of his NFL debut on Sunday, posting five catches for 94 yards. It didn't go unnoticed. On Tuesday, he was nominated for the NFL's Pepsi Rookie of the Week.

Who should be the @pepsi Rookie of the Week for Week 1?



Vote now! ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ZHiKfHzdIR — NFL (@NFL) September 15, 2026

Miami Dolphins fans can celebrate Caleb Douglas' NFL debut nomination

Douglas looked every bit as good and consistent as he did during training camp. He turned heads throughout the offseason, and Sullivan stuck to his guns about why he drafted the receiver.

Sullivan has a rich history with receivers. His dad was one of the best evaluators of the position, and it's clearly paying off for Sullivan. The Dolphins nailed two receivers in the third round. Chris Bell was only targeted twice, but his one catch was for 25 yards.

Douglas has a long way to go before he is considered a steal, but no one cares right now, and no one is remotely disappointed in how he has played. His route running was near perfect, his hands are good, and they are only going to get better.

While he was nominated for Rookie of the Week, it's not likely he'll pull off the win. Tampa Bay's Josiah Trotter had a monster game against the Bengals despite the Buccaneers losing. Trotter outshone first-round pick Rueben Bain Jr.

Anthony Hill Jr. also put up staggering tackle numbers. We thought Jacob Rodriguez's 14 tackles were impressive. Chances are the winner will come down to the two of them, but for Douglas, it's still a good level of vindication after hearing the outside noise after being selected.

Douglas has impressed from the start, and fans can't wait to see what Bell can do when he is more acclimated to the speed of the NFL. The Dolphins WR room has been a big question mark heading into the season, but both players are making people rethink the situation.

Though it's only been one game, fans have been thrilled by what they saw in the opener. Sure, the next four weeks are going to be tough, but so far, Rodriguez, Michael Taaffe, Kadyn Proctor, Bell, and Douglas are all showing signs of being solid selections.

The Dolphins will face a much bigger challenge this week against the 49ers before heading back to Miami to take on the Chiefs.