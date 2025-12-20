CBS reporter said what no Dolphins fan wanted to hear about Mike McDaniel

The Mike McDaniel rollercoaster of speculation is heading back upward again after a new piece of information surfaced from the folks at CBS Sports. Is his job with the Miami Dolphins really safe for 2026, or is this just another climb to the top before the inevitable drop on the other side?

McDaniel has been on and off the coaching hot seat so much this year that every time he gets off, he has to change seats. There is always another excuse as to why he should stick around. First it was the roster, then it was Chris Grier, now it's Tua Tagovailoa. The latest seems to point towards another round in 2026.

"Multiple prospective head coach and general manager candidates, as well as agents, told CBS Sports they are now operating under the belief the Dolphins will keep McDaniel..." Jonathan Jones - CBS Sports

Mike McDaniel's future with the Miami Dolphins is consistent with Stephen Ross' inability to make decisions

Grier spent nine years as the team's general manager. They didn't win a single playoff game during that time. In fact, they didn't find a franchise quarterback at that time. It literally took owner Stephen Ross and Grier to "mutually part ways" for him to be gone.

Ross is indecisive when it comes to his football team. He put too much trust in Mike Tannenbaum, too much trust in Bill Parcells, and then Jeff Ireland. Through all of this, the Dolphins continue to lose because nothing really changes.

McDaniel may be returning; we have been on that side of the fence for a while now. Does he deserve it? That's another question, but if Ross believes next year will provide him with more evaluation, he is absolutely wrong. It's more likely the Dolphins lose more games next season than they will in 2025.

As the days go by following the Dolphins' playoff elimination, it appears that Tua Tagovialoa will not be back next season. So McDaniel may not have a starting-caliber quarterback. Miami is expected to play one of the toughest road schedules next season, and its home schedule isn't easy either. So McDaniel has another excuse for 2027.

Miami will be in cap hell to start the league's new year in March. That means whoever the next GM is going to be will have little money to bolster the holes on the roster. Dolphins fans should expect to hear, "We need to build this team through the draft." So there is another excuse for McDaniel.

What will happen? If history tells us anything, we can expect McDaniel to be fired mid-season. Ross has that history with coaches; he gave support to the previous year. Fans will hear, "We believe Mike McDaniel gives us the best chance to win." He doesn't.

The Jones piece hammers home this situation. "They love Mike," said one league source. "They felt like he's had a tough hand and they want to give him a shot." And there it is, another excuse.